Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Help for Ukraine's fleeing refugees shows the power of support when the political will is there

By Gillian McFadyen, Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Arddun Hedydd Arwyn, Lecturer in Modern History, Aberystwyth University
Share this article
The European response to Ukrainian refugees shows a system working mostly as it should, but some people are still left behind.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change: IPCC scientists on the narrowing window to adapt – podcast
~ Ukraine crisis: why you should donate money rather than supplies
~ Standing on a vibrating platform could deliver some of the same benefits as exercise
~ Pakistan again faces questions over 'honour' killings as brother acquitted of social media star's murder
~ Animals have evolved to avoid overexploiting their resources – can humans do the same?
~ Russia's war with Ukraine risks putting fresh pressure on rising fertiliser prices
~ Ukraine war: why Nato is refusing to enforce a no-fly zone
~ What next for Ukraine, Russia and the world? Ask the experts in an online event from The Conversation
~ Students with disabilities are not getting help to address lost opportunities
~ Shell, BP and ExxonMobil have done business in Russia for decades – here's why they're leaving now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter