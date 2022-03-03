Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Students with disabilities are not getting help to address lost opportunities

By John McKenna, Associate Professor of Special Education, UMass Lowell
Many students with disabilities got few or no services during the pandemic, and aren’t now receiving the support they need to regain their lost ground and continue to learnThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


