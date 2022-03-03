Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shell, BP and ExxonMobil have done business in Russia for decades – here's why they're leaving now

By Yan Anthea Zhang, Professor of Strategic Management, Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University
Share this article
The world’s largest energy companies are used to doing business in risky places with difficult partners. But with war in Ukraine, preserving their reputations outweighs profits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change: IPCC scientists on the narrowing window to adapt – podcast
~ Ukraine crisis: why you should donate money rather than supplies
~ Standing on a vibrating platform could deliver some of the same benefits as exercise
~ Pakistan again faces questions over 'honour' killings as brother acquitted of social media star's murder
~ Animals have evolved to avoid overexploiting their resources – can humans do the same?
~ Russia's war with Ukraine risks putting fresh pressure on rising fertiliser prices
~ Ukraine war: why Nato is refusing to enforce a no-fly zone
~ Help for Ukraine's fleeing refugees shows the power of support when the political will is there
~ What next for Ukraine, Russia and the world? Ask the experts in an online event from The Conversation
~ Students with disabilities are not getting help to address lost opportunities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter