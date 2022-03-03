Tolerance.ca
Afghan Women Watching the Walls Close In

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman wearing a burqa walks to her home in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 14, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris When the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, the change for women and girls was immediate. They suddenly had to be afraid to leave their houses. The men outside – Taliban members – were notorious for attacking women for how they were dressed, or because they didn’t have a male family member, a mahram, chaperoning them. Women and girls feared a return of these abuses, and their fears proved justified. Every man standing on a…


© Human Rights Watch -


