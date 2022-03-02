Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
'An ever-ticking clock': we made a 'time crystal' inside a quantum computer

By Stephan Rachel, Associate Professor and ARC Future Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Philipp Frey, PhD student, The University of Melbourne
Like a coffee you can’t finish stirring, a ‘time crystal’ is a strange quantum state of matter than never settles down to equilibrium.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


