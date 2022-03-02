Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: war has an impact on people's health beyond bullets and bombs

By Andrew Lee, Professor of Public Health, University of Sheffield
According to the UN human rights office, 136 civilians have died in the war on Ukraine so far. But it acknowledges that the figure is probably much higher.

These deaths may have occurred directly – collateral damage to the fighting – but war affects people’s health beyond bullets and bombs. Some deaths are not combat-related but the result of the wider effects of conflict on public health – effects that linger long after the war has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


