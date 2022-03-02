No PCR, no problem: how COVID can be diagnosed with X-rays
By Naeem Ramzan, Professor of Computing Engineering, University of the West of Scotland
Gabriel Okolo, PhD Candidate, School of Computing, Engineering & Physical Sciences, University of the West of Scotland
Stamos Katsigiannis, Assistant Professor in Computer Science, Durham University
X-ray scans are taken in hospitals worldwide – and an AI program has been taught to scan them for coronavirus.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 2nd 2022