Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: the two injured Danish journalists have been evacuated

By asie2
Share this article
NewsAlthough seriously injured by deliberate gunfire, the two Danish reporters survived. They have been evacuated from Ukrainian territory and are on their way to their country of origin. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call to do everything possible to guarantee the safety of reporters in the field. Reporter Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen were on their way to cover a bombed kindergarten in the northeastern city of Ohtyrka for the Da


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ How Taiwanese social media users responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
~ How Tasmania's major digital blackout was fixed, and how another could be avoided – an electrical engineer explains
~ Brisbane floods: pondering the wisdom of placing our major galleries, libraries and theatres on the banks of a flood-prone river
~ 'Freedom will triumph over tyranny': Biden's first State of the Union echoes themes from the Cold War
~ Wednesday's GDP numbers are impressive, but they are for the December quarter, when we were bouncing back from Delta
~ Senegal will never forget March 2021
~ The battle of identities: Why the Kremlin claims to speak for ‘Russian-speakers’ in Ukraine
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Russia specialist Matthew Sussex on Putin's potential to start wider war
~ Civilians are being killed in Ukraine. So, why is investigating war crimes so difficult?
~ 'One of the most extreme disasters in colonial Australian history': climate scientists on the floods and our future risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter