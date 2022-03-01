Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Afghanistan, Burning Our Past to Protect Our Future

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Documents and laptop destroyed by a resident to avoid confiscation by the Taliban, in Kabul, February 28, 2022. © 2022 Private “I had to burn all of your books and your computer,” said my aunt, crying over the phone from Kabul. “They are searching houses, and I couldn’t keep them. I don’t have a single picture of you anymore; I had to destroy them all.” I had been working at my desk when my aunt called to tell me in tears that she had just destroyed my papers and books to keep them out of Taliban hands. On February 22, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid announced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why Zelenskyy’s ‘selfie videos’ are helping Ukraine win the PR war against Russia
~ Sudden mould outbreak after all this rain? You’re not alone – but you are at risk
~ Afghanistan: Hunger Crisis Has Economic Roots
~ Swap salmon for sardines to keep four million tonnes of fish in the sea
~ Traditional school doesn't suit everyone. Australia needs more flexible options
~ The psychology of a loss of place: when we demolish socially significant places, we demolish part of who we are
~ How does Omicron compare with Delta? Here's what we know about infectiousness, symptoms, severity and vaccine protection
~ 'We are in dark times': what is it like for Ukrainians in Australia watching their country at war?
~ What the Montreux Convention is, and what it means for the Ukraine war
~ Trinidad and Tobago gets a transgender senator for a day, but a series of tweets turns congratulations into chaos
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter