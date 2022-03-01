Traditional school doesn't suit everyone. Australia needs more flexible options
By Rebecca English, Senior Lecturer in Education, Queensland University of Technology
Chris Krogh, Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Giuliana Liberto, PhD candidate, Western Sydney University
Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
As a result of long remote learning periods due to COVID, many families have found they prefer this method over traditional school.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 1st 2022