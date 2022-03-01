Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Traditional school doesn't suit everyone. Australia needs more flexible options

By Rebecca English, Senior Lecturer in Education, Queensland University of Technology
Chris Krogh, Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Giuliana Liberto, PhD candidate, Western Sydney University
Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Share this article
As a result of long remote learning periods due to COVID, many families have found they prefer this method over traditional school.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Swap salmon for sardines to keep four million tonnes of fish in the sea
~ The psychology of a loss of place: when we demolish socially significant places, we demolish part of who we are
~ How does Omicron compare with Delta? Here's what we know about infectiousness, symptoms, severity and vaccine protection
~ 'We are in dark times': what is it like for Ukrainians in Australia watching their country at war?
~ What the Montreux Convention is, and what it means for the Ukraine war
~ Trinidad and Tobago gets a transgender senator for a day, but a series of tweets turns congratulations into chaos
~ Undertones: Taliban narratives about Afghan women
~ EU: Keep Borders Open for People Fleeing Ukraine
~ How Vladimir Putin's security obsession has eroded Russian living standards
~ 7 ways to spot polarizing language — how to choose responsibly what to amplify online or in-person
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter