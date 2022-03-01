Tolerance.ca
How does Omicron compare with Delta? Here's what we know about infectiousness, symptoms, severity and vaccine protection

By Sanjaya Senanayake, Associate Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases Physician, Australian National University
Three months after Omicron abruptly arrived, we now know more about the variant. So what does the science say about how contagious it is, how long it takes to get sick and how effective vaccines are?The Conversation


© The Conversation -


