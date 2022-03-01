Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine invasion: what can be done at sea – without risking war

By Basil Germond, Senior Lecturer and Director of Research Training, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Lancaster University
Share this article
The closure of the Turkish straits to all warships has drawn attention to the maritime dimension of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

From a tactical and operational perspective, Russian naval forces have already contributed, albeit in a limited way, to the current invasion of Ukraine, notably with missile strikesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Vladimir Putin's security obsession has eroded Russian living standards
~ 7 ways to spot polarizing language — how to choose responsibly what to amplify online or in-person
~ Economic sanctions will hurt Russians long before they stop Putin's war in Ukraine
~ Joe Rogan is at it again: Cancel culture can be harsh, but it can also help reduce harm
~ Organized crime has infiltrated online dating with sophisticated 'pig-butchering' scams
~ Why Canada hasn’t been getting the new antibiotics we need to fight drug-resistant 'superbugs'
~ Germany's €100-billion army fund: a remarkable change in post-war policy in response to the Ukraine crisis
~ Ukraine war: RT coverage is biased and misleading but banning the network may not be a good idea
~ Future evolution: from looks to brains and personality, how will humans change in the next 10,000 years?
~ Vaccinating mothers during pregnancy protects their babies from COVID
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter