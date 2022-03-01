An asteroid impact could wipe out an entire city – a space security expert explains NASA's plans to prevent a potential catastrophe
By Svetla Ben-Itzhak, Assistant Professor of Space and International Relations, West Space Seminar, Air War College, Air University
NASA has only mapped 40% of the potentially dangerous asteroids that could crash into Earth. New projects will boost that number, and upcoming missions will test tech that could prevent collisions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 1st 2022