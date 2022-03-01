Tolerance.ca
Putin is on a quest for historical significance by invading Ukraine and gambling on his own and Russia's glory

By Arie Kruglanski, Professor of Psychology, University of Maryland
When the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991, most Russian officials in St. Petersburg’s mayor’s office were quick to replace the portraits of the Communist revolutionary heroes Vladimir Lenin and Sergei Kirov with the portrait of Boris Yeltsin, the new Russian president.

Not everyone, however.

The mayor’s personal assistant, young Vladimir Putin, chose for his wall a portrait of Peter the Great: one of Russia’s most important czars, who made Russia into a major European power.…The Conversation


