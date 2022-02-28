Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rapidly increasing climate change poses a rising threat to mental health, says IPCC

By Ashlee Cunsolo, Founding Dean, School of Arctic & Subarctic Studies, Labrador Campus, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Breanne Aylward, PhD Student in Public Health, University of Alberta
Sherilee Harper, Canada Research Chair in Climate Change and Health, University of Alberta
For the first time, an IPCC climate report has assessed evidence that weather and climate extremes are already affecting mental health — and are likely to worsen.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


