Rapidly increasing climate change poses a rising threat to mental health, says IPCC
By Ashlee Cunsolo, Founding Dean, School of Arctic & Subarctic Studies, Labrador Campus, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Breanne Aylward, PhD Student in Public Health, University of Alberta
Sherilee Harper, Canada Research Chair in Climate Change and Health, University of Alberta
For the first time, an IPCC climate report has assessed evidence that weather and climate extremes are already affecting mental health — and are likely to worsen.
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 28, 2022