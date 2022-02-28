Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We're analysing DNA from ancient and modern humans to create a 'family tree of everyone'

By Yan Wong, Researcher in Evolutionary Genetics, University of Oxford
Anthony Wilder Wohns, Postdoctoral Researcher in Statistical and Population Genetics at the Broad Institute, Harvard University
Share this article
How we’re linking together genetic material from thousands of people - modern and ancient - to trace our ancestors and the history of our evolution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pakistan: Repeal Amendment to Draconian Cyber Law
~ Future cities could be 3D printed – using concrete made with recycled glass
~ Why the idea of a 'neutral' Ukraine is a non-starter in peace talks
~ Affordable housing – in pandemic times, what works and what doesn't?
~ Is sustainable seabed trawling possible? A look at the evidence
~ Is it possible to listen to too much music each day?
~ How Mexico's lucrative avocado industry found itself smack in the middle of gangland
~ Juries are subject to all kinds of biases when it comes to deciding on a trial
~ Death from nitrous oxide and other volatile substances – latest official data
~ Unpacking a mystery of physics: Why processes in nature operate only in one direction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter