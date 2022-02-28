Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the idea of a 'neutral' Ukraine is a non-starter in peace talks

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Share this article
Now that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to start negotiations at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, one of the key questions is what should be on the agenda to provide a way out of the current crisis.

One of Vladimir Putin’s stated justifications for his aggression against Ukraine is the need to remove the “dagger to the throat of Russia” by insisting on Kyiv’s neutrality and demilitarisation. Leaving aside, for a moment,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pakistan: Repeal Amendment to Draconian Cyber Law
~ We're analysing DNA from ancient and modern humans to create a 'family tree of everyone'
~ Future cities could be 3D printed – using concrete made with recycled glass
~ Affordable housing – in pandemic times, what works and what doesn't?
~ Is sustainable seabed trawling possible? A look at the evidence
~ Is it possible to listen to too much music each day?
~ How Mexico's lucrative avocado industry found itself smack in the middle of gangland
~ Juries are subject to all kinds of biases when it comes to deciding on a trial
~ Death from nitrous oxide and other volatile substances – latest official data
~ Unpacking a mystery of physics: Why processes in nature operate only in one direction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter