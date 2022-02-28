Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African states need a vision for relations with the Indo-Pacific

By Yu-Shan Wu, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Pretoria
Maxi Schoeman, Emeritus Professor of International Relations, University of Pretoria
Share this article
This year sees the 25th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Rim Association. Nine of the organisation’s member states are African, ranging from Somalia in the north west to South Africa in the south. It also includes islands, such as Mauritius, off the western seaboard. It brings together governments, business and academics and researchers across the Indian Ocean Region.

Set up to strengthen regional cooperation and sustainable development, the association has grown from 14 member states initially in 1997 to 23 in 2022. It has adopted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pakistan: Repeal Amendment to Draconian Cyber Law
~ We're analysing DNA from ancient and modern humans to create a 'family tree of everyone'
~ Future cities could be 3D printed – using concrete made with recycled glass
~ Why the idea of a 'neutral' Ukraine is a non-starter in peace talks
~ Affordable housing – in pandemic times, what works and what doesn't?
~ Is sustainable seabed trawling possible? A look at the evidence
~ Is it possible to listen to too much music each day?
~ How Mexico's lucrative avocado industry found itself smack in the middle of gangland
~ Juries are subject to all kinds of biases when it comes to deciding on a trial
~ Death from nitrous oxide and other volatile substances – latest official data
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter