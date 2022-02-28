Tolerance.ca
Pakistan: Repeal amendment to draconian cyber law

By Amnesty International
The Pakistan government’s amendment to its cybercrimes act is the latest in a concerted campaign to restrict freedom of expression and stifle dissent, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. On February 18, 2022, the government passed an ordinance amending the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA) to make online “defamation” of authorities, including […] The post Pakistan: Repeal amendment to draconian cyber law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


