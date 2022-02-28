Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drinking water can be a dangerous cocktail for people in flood areas

By Ian Wright, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Science, Western Sydney University
Parts of south east Queensland and northern NSW have been experiencing what has been called a “rain bomb”. Despite the heavy falls, south eastern Queenslanders in Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and the Lockyer Valley have been asked to conserve drinking water.

Water authorities explained extreme weather and heavy…The Conversation


