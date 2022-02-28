Higher salaries might attract teachers but pay isn't one of the top 10 reasons for leaving
By Hugh Gundlach, Lecturer in Education, The University of Melbourne
Gavin R. Slemp, Senior Lecturer, Melbourne Graduate School of Education, The University of Melbourne
The first challenge is to attract new teachers, the second is to keep them. More pay might help with recruitment, but research suggests we need to look at the conditions of work to stem the losses.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 27, 2022