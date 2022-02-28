Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor maintains big federal Newspoll lead and is likely to win in South Australia

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
This week’s Newspoll gives Labor a 55-45 lead over the Coalition, which is unchanged since the previous poll a fortnight ago.

The poll was conducted from February 23 to 26 from a sample of 1,525 people.

Coalition behind compared to 2019


Primary votes were 41% Labor (steady), 35% Coalition (up one), 9% Greens (up one), 4% Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party and 3% One Nation (steady). This is the first time Newspoll has given a breakout result for the United Australia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russia: With War, Censorship Reaches New Heights
~ China: Lawyer Yu Wensheng must be granted true freedom after unjust imprisonment
~ South Korea: Candidates Speak Out on Human Rights
~ Comments by Thierry Meyssan on Russia's intervention in Ukraine (Video), by Thierry Meyssan
~ Water really can provide some relief from anxiety and help us see the glass half full
~ At Unguja Ukuu, human activity transformed the coast of Zanzibar more than 1,000 years ago
~ Higher salaries might attract teachers but pay isn't one of the top 10 reasons for leaving
~ AGL said no to a $5 billion bid, but it isn't over – here's how takeover bids work
~ As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
~ Two years on from the first COVID case, New Zealand's successful pandemic response still faces major challenges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter