US-EU sanctions will pummel the Russian economy – two experts explain why they are likely to stick and sting
By David Cortright, Professor Emeritus, Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
George A. Lopez, Hesburgh Professor of Peace Studies, Emeritus, University of Notre Dame
By working with allies, the Biden administration has been able to place severe sanctions on Russia – including targeting Putin’s inner circle and banning banks from SWIFT.
- Friday, February 25, 2022