Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US-EU sanctions will pummel the Russian economy – two experts explain why they are likely to stick and sting

By David Cortright, Professor Emeritus, Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
George A. Lopez, Hesburgh Professor of Peace Studies, Emeritus, University of Notre Dame
Share this article
By working with allies, the Biden administration has been able to place severe sanctions on Russia – including targeting Putin’s inner circle and banning banks from SWIFT.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ AGL said no to a $5 billion bid, but it isn't over – here's how takeover bids work
~ As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
~ Two years on from the first COVID case, New Zealand's successful pandemic response still faces major challenges
~ Music can help lift our kids out of the literacy rut, but schools in some states are still missing out
~ Scare-mongering on China is a threat to our democracy, and responsible media must guard against it
~ AGL said no to an $5 billion bid, but it isn't over – here's how takeover bids work
~ What are sanctions, do they ever work – and could they stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine?
~ Memories of ‘mas’-making: Creating giants of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival
~ Ukraine: Cluster munitions kill child and two other civilians taking shelter at a preschool
~ Fleeing Kyiv: How we escaped the Ukrainian capital as war broke out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter