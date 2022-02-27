Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AGL said no to a $5 billion bid, but it isn't over – here's how takeover bids work

By Ian Ramsay, Emeritus Professor, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has compared his consortium’s takeover bid for AGL to playing chess. So what moves should we expect next?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
~ Two years on from the first COVID case, New Zealand's successful pandemic response still faces major challenges
~ Music can help lift our kids out of the literacy rut, but schools in some states are still missing out
~ Scare-mongering on China is a threat to our democracy, and responsible media must guard against it
~ AGL said no to an $5 billion bid, but it isn't over – here's how takeover bids work
~ What are sanctions, do they ever work – and could they stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine?
~ Memories of ‘mas’-making: Creating giants of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival
~ Ukraine: Cluster munitions kill child and two other civilians taking shelter at a preschool
~ Fleeing Kyiv: How we escaped the Ukrainian capital as war broke out
~ Labor maintains 55-45% Newspoll lead despite elevation of 'national security' issues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter