1 in 5 fossil fuel projects overshoot their original estimations for emissions. Why are there such significant errors?

By Samantha Hepburn, Director of the Centre for Energy and Natural Resources Law, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
If estimates are grossly inaccurate, Australia’s emission reduction targets will not be grounded in a credible assessment of greenhouse gas outputs.The Conversation


