Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Green space access is not equal in the UK – and the government isn't doing enough to change that

By Ian Mell, Reader in Environmental & Landscape Planning, University of Manchester
Meredith Whitten, Fellow in Environment, London School of Economics and Political Science
A growing gap in green space provision divides the UK according to recent research, with people in northern cities having access to fewer parks than their southern counterparts.

Nationwide, ethnically diverse communities and people living on low incomes are more likely to live in areas without accessible or high-quality wild places or parks, according to data from Natural…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


