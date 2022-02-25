Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lord of the Rings: debunking the backlash against non-white actors in Amazon's new adaption

By Dimitra Fimi, Senior Lecturer in Fantasy and Children's Literature, Co-Director, Centre for Fantasy and the Fantastic, University of Glasgow
Mariana Rios Maldonado, PhD Candidate in Comparative Literature, University of Glasgow
Share this article
J.R.R. Tolkien’s much-loved fantasy The Lord of the Rings is a work of epic scale, portraying races of imaginary beings in the medievalesque setting of Middle-earth, culminating in a battle of good against evil. Peter Jackson’s film adaptations in the early 2000s established the iconography and aesthetics…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Digital technology is helping us memorialise the pandemic – despite the government wanting us to forget about it and move on
~ Ukraine invasion: why China is more likely to support Russia than in the past
~ Ukraine's military is outgunned but can still inflict a great deal of pain on Russian forces
~ International law says Putin's war against Ukraine is illegal. Does that matter?
~ Digital sound archives can bring extinct birds (briefly) back to life
~ How a Black writer in 19th-century America used humor to combat white supremacy
~ How long does protective immunity against COVID-19 last after infection or vaccination? Two immunologists explain
~ Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting US sanctions threaten the future of the International Space Station
~ Can churches be protectors of public health?
~ A second look at the blue-eyes, brown-eyes experiment that taught third-graders about racism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter