Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine's military is outgunned but can still inflict a great deal of pain on Russian forces

By Frank Ledwidge, Senior Lecturer in Military Capabilities and Strategy, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
Ukraine’s ramshackle military offered no resistance to the Crimean annexation in February 2014. Since then the poorly equipped but well-motivated Ukrainian Army has taken thousands of casualties while fighting separatist forces in the eastern Donbas region. In the meantime, the country has embarked on an often haphazard reform programme of its military which has made it – while still vulnerable in many vital respects…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Digital technology is helping us memorialise the pandemic – despite the government wanting us to forget about it and move on
~ Ukraine invasion: why China is more likely to support Russia than in the past
~ Lord of the Rings: debunking the backlash against non-white actors in Amazon's new adaption
~ International law says Putin's war against Ukraine is illegal. Does that matter?
~ Digital sound archives can bring extinct birds (briefly) back to life
~ How a Black writer in 19th-century America used humor to combat white supremacy
~ How long does protective immunity against COVID-19 last after infection or vaccination? Two immunologists explain
~ Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting US sanctions threaten the future of the International Space Station
~ Can churches be protectors of public health?
~ A second look at the blue-eyes, brown-eyes experiment that taught third-graders about racism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter