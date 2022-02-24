Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are false flag attacks – and did Russia stage any to claim justification for invading Ukraine?

By Scott Radnitz, Associate Professor of International Studies, University of Washington
Share this article
Attacking your own side and blaming your foe has a long history and a firm grip on the popular imagination. But the internet makes it difficult to pull off – and less desirable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Senior Military Officer Accused of Crackdown on Protesters in Iraq
~ A historian corrects misunderstandings about Ukrainian and Russian history
~ Listening to everything: how sound reveals an unseen world
~ Higher education must reinvent itself to meet the needs of the world today. Enter the distributed university
~ The NZ anti-vax movement’s exploitation of Holocaust imagery is part of a long and sorry history
~ Limitless power arriving too late: why fusion won't help us decarbonise
~ Vital Signs: stealth tax rises are eating into your income – but we know the solution
~ We're obsessed with shows about con artists like Inventing Anna: the fascination lies in how easily these people can dupe us
~ Still under the bed? Red-baiting's long history in Australian politics – and why it's unlikely to succeed now
~ Military experts react to Ukraine invasion, assess potential for widespread aggression and risks to US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter