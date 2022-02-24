Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: EU Elections Report Flags Rights Barriers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Isabel Santos, front, member of the European Parliament and Chief Observer of the 2021 EU Election Observation Mission to Venezuela, leaves the National Electoral Council headquarters before regional elections in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela on November 17, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos (New York) – A report by the European Union mission that monitored Venezuela’s November 2021 elections underscores that Venezuelans faced serious obstacles in voting and running for office, Human Rights Watch said today. The February 22, 2022 report provides a roadmap for the…


