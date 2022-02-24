Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guanajuato, Mexico Recognizes Non-Binary Person’s Identity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fausto Martínez descends a flight of stairs in Guanajuato, Mexico, February 18, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Mario Armas On February 11, Mexico’s Guanajuato state issued Fausto Martínez, a non-binary person originally from Celaya, Guanajuato, a new birth certificate with a third gender. The action marks a significant step in legally recognizing a third gender in Mexico. In November 2021, Martínez petitioned a federal court to recognize their gender identity after the state Civil Registry denied their request for a corrected birth certificate. Two months later, a judge granted…


© Human Rights Watch -


