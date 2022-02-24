Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Journalists must not be targeted during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By asie2
NewsWith journalists on the ground in danger of being targeted as Russian tanks roll into Ukraine, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on belligerents and international organisations to guarantee their safety.


