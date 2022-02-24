Tolerance.ca
EU: Ombudsman finds Commission failed to ensure rights at Croatian border

By Amnesty International
An investigation by the EU’s independent oversight body has found that the European Commission (EC) failed to ensure that fundamental human rights were respected in EU-funded border operations by Croatian authorities since 2018. During that time, widespread abuses against migrants and asylum seekers by Croatian border guards have been documented, including people being bound, brutally […] The post EU: Ombudsman finds Commission failed to ensure rights at Croatian border appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


