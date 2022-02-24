Tolerance.ca
United States: “Truth Social” highlights need for politically and ideologically neutral social media platforms

By paulinea
Former US President Donald Trump has launched "Truth Social," a social media platform that is open about its desire to bring together those who share its founder's values. While it is perfectly legitimate for media outlets to defend and promote a position, the digital platforms and social media that shape and structure the online public arena should be required to observe political, ideological and religious neutrality. The newest of the world's social media, scheduled to become fully operational in the United States by the end of the month, Donald Trump's Truth Social is clearly intended to…


