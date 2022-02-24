Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: EU Needs to Enforce New Sanctions on Junta

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Myanmar military advance towards protesters during a demonstration against the military coup. © Photo by Santosh Krl/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/Sipa via AP Images (New York) – The European Union should swiftly enforce new sanctions targeting Myanmar’s junta and its state-owned oil company, Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), Human Rights Watch said today. The EU should also ensure that the withdrawals of EU companies complying with sanctions do not benefit the junta. The United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, and other countries…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Azerbaijani journalist and queer activist murdered
~ Russia is using an onslaught of cyber attacks to undermine Ukraine's defence capabilities
~ Indigenous LGBTQIA+ Brazilians break the silence and taboos on sexual diversity
~ Russia slams UNSG António Guterres' bias
~ Algeria brands ten Rachad leaders as terrorists
~ Why the Australian government should welcome Mike Cannon-Brookes' plan to takeover AGL
~ Putin is on a personal mission to rewrite Cold War history, making the risks in Ukraine far graver
~ Releasing a virus against rabbits is effective, but can make them immune if let loose at the wrong time
~ How to get the most out of your N95 mask or other respirator
~ About 43,000 Australian kids have a parent in jail but there is no formal system to support them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter