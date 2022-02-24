Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
About 43,000 Australian kids have a parent in jail but there is no formal system to support them

By Catherine Flynn, Senior Lecturer, Department of Social Work, Monash University
In Australia, on any given day, about 43,000 children have a parent in prison.

We have to use the word “about”, as there is no official process to identify this group of children. There is no specific oversight and no special supports. Despite the state removing their parent, there is no government department responsible for them.

