Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin’s erasing of Ukraine’s distinct history reveals his imperial ambitions

By Olivia Durand, Postdoctoral associate in history, University of Oxford
Vladimir Putin has long insisted Ukraine is part of the country he rules. “Kiev is the mother of Russian cities. Ancient Rus is our common source and we cannot live without each other,” he wrote in March 2014 – a few days before completing the annexation of Crimea. The Russian president returned to this theme in an essay on the Kremlin’s website in July 2020 when he wrote, “True sovereignty of Ukraine is possible only in partnership with Russia.”


© The Conversation -


