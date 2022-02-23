Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On Sidney Nolan, the painter who re-envisaged the Australian landscape

By Julie Shiels, Lecturer - School of Art, RMIT University
Share this article
Review: Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise, Heide Museum of Modern Art

The Sidney Nolan retrospective is held in a contemporary Eden in the Melbourne suburbs — the place where the artist’s own search for paradise began.

Nolan is best known for his modernist depictions of the history and mythology of Australian bush life, and his role in re-envisaging the landscape. This exhibition, curated by Kendrah Morgan, reframes his artistic work by focusing on his motivations: a relentless pursuit of paradise permeated with an unresolved sexual relationship.

Originally,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Seabirds can starve when hit by repeated severe storms – but we still don't know why
~ Putin’s erasing of Ukraine’s distinct history reveals his imperial ambitions
~ Eight changes the world needs to make to live with COVID
~ The missing ingredient to fight the climate crisis: positive fictional role models
~ 'I would not be respected': senior school girls told us why they weren't interested in a construction career
~ Australia is creating an underclass of exploited farm workers, unable to speak up
~ 'National security' once meant more than just conjuring up threats beyond our borders
~ Climate change is warping our fresh water cycle – and much faster than we thought
~ Masks, RATs and clean air – how people with disability can protect themselves from COVID
~ What Russia's war means for Australian petrol prices: $2.10 a litre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter