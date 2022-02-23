Ancient DNA helps reveal social changes in Africa 50,000 years ago that shaped the human story
By Elizabeth Sawchuk, Banting Postdoctoral Fellow and Adjunct Professor of Anthropology, University of Alberta
Jessica Thompson, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Yale University
Mary Prendergast, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Rice University
A new study doubles the age of ancient DNA in sub-Saharan Africa, revealing how people moved, mingled and had children together over the last 50,000 years.
