Human Rights Observatory

The award-winning play that touches hearts and nerves about Cape Town's history of slavery

By Nadia Davids, Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Jay Pather, Professor, University of Cape Town
What Remains is one of the most successful South African plays of recent years. Written by Nadia Davids and directed and choreographed by Jay Pather, both artists and academics from the University of Cape Town, it has won numerous awards. Most recently Davids received the prestigious English Academy of Southern Africa Olive Schreiner Prize


© The Conversation


