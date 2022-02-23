Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Congress Falls Short in Plan to Cut Insulin Costs

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman fills a syringe with insulin at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Commerce, California, April 29, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Reed Saxon United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this week announced a vote on a bill that would cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for people with health insurance. While this bill could help millions of underinsured people in the US who struggle with high insulin costs, Congress should also protect those without health insurance. The Affordable Insulin Now Act, introduced last week by Senator Reverend Warnock of Georgia,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


