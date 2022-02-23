Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Best evidence suggests most children’s flat feet will be fine

By Angela Evans, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, La Trobe University
Share this article
Recent evidence suggests it’s normal for young, healthy and active children to have flexible flat feet. And these flat feet will get less flat over time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Azerbaijan keeps quiet on Ukraine crisis as President Aliyev visits Moscow
~ Global: Older People at Heightened Risk in Conflict
~ Russia signs Friendship Treaties with Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics
~ NATO expansionism in Europe , by Manlio Dinucci
~ Draft of new agreement with Iran
~ Washington sounds the alarm, while its allies withdraw, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Curious Kids: what is the most important thing a scientist needs?
~ Comedies in serious clothing: an introduction to the films of Paul Thomas Anderson
~ How Russia’s recognition of breakaway parts of Ukraine breached international law – and set the stage for invasion
~ A krill aquarium, climate research, and geopolitics: how Australia's $800 million Antarctic funding will be spent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter