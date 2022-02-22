Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A krill aquarium, climate research, and geopolitics: how Australia's $800 million Antarctic funding will be spent

By Alessandro Antonello, Senior Research Fellow in History, Flinders University
Strategic tensions with Russia and China are hardening globally and Antarctica won’t be immune from them. Can Antarctica stay peripheral, as it has in previous moments of geopolitical heat?The Conversation


