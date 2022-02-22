Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landmark Decision on Colombia Abortion Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Abortion rights activists celebrate in front of Colombia’s Constitutional Court in Bogota, Colombia, February 21, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Fernando Vergara Colombia’s Constitutional Court has delivered a major victory for women’s reproductive rights by decriminalizing abortion on all grounds up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion after 24 weeks will be legal in Colombia under exceptions in place since 2006: when a pregnancy poses a risk to the health or the life of the pregnant person, is nonviable, or is the result of rape. The landmark 5-to-4 ruling puts Colombia at…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How Russia’s recognition of breakaway parts of Ukraine breached international law – and set the stage for invasion
~ A krill aquarium, climate research, and geopolitics: how Australia's $800 million Antarctic funding will be spent
~ How sport can help young people to become better citizens
~ Air hygiene: how re-thinking air quality will help protect us from this and the next pandemic
~ Philippines: Candidates Should Pledge to Free Jailed Senator
~ Masking in schools: A doctor and COVID-19 researcher explains how it keeps children safe
~ How authorities are targeting the 'freedom convoy' money via the Emergencies Act
~ 'I am back to square one': How COVID-19 impacted recently resettled Yazidi and Syrian refugees
~ Ottawa convoy protest points to a failure of civic education in Canada
~ Ukraine: world financial markets have not broken sweat since the Russian escalation – why?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter