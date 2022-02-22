Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As New Zealand's Omicron infections rise rapidly, genome surveillance is shifting gears

By David Welch, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
James Hadfield, Bedford Lab / Nextstrain, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Jemma Geoghegan, Senior Lecturer and Associate Scientist at ESR, University of Otago
Joep de Ligt, Science Lead Genomics & Bioinformatics, ESR
Michael Bunce, Professor, Principal Scientist (Genomics), ESR
Without genome sequencing, we would be blind to new variants of COVID-19. As Omicron surges in New Zealand, the sequencing focus is shifting to learning about what causes severe or long-term disease.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


