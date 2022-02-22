As New Zealand's Omicron infections rise rapidly, genome surveillance is shifting gears
By David Welch, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
James Hadfield, Bedford Lab / Nextstrain, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Jemma Geoghegan, Senior Lecturer and Associate Scientist at ESR, University of Otago
Joep de Ligt, Science Lead Genomics & Bioinformatics, ESR
Michael Bunce, Professor, Principal Scientist (Genomics), ESR
Without genome sequencing, we would be blind to new variants of COVID-19. As Omicron surges in New Zealand, the sequencing focus is shifting to learning about what causes severe or long-term disease.
- Tuesday, February 22, 2022