Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to swap meat for nutritious alternatives – and why it's a good thing to do

By Ruth Fairchild, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Shirley Hinde, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Are you toying with the idea of eating less meat, but unsure whether it’s the right choice nutritionally and how best to do it?

If so, you’re not alone. Many people are now looking to eat fewer animal products because of the desire to eat sustainably, and moving towards a plant-based diet is indeed an admirable goal.

It’s better for our health,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


