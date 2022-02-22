Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to care for your sore hands and wrists when your life is online

By Dave Parsons, Lecturer, Curtin University
Share this article
Modern life means if you have wrist or hand pain, it’s difficult to rest and repair the damage. Prevention is key.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ This pointless $1,080 tax break should have ended years ago – but has become hard to stop
~ Word from The Hill: Australian politics in an uncertain world
~ Dutch government apologises to Indonesia for war abuses, but knowledge of atrocities is nothing new
~ Why insecure work is finally being recognised as a health hazard for some Australians
~ Russia/Ukraine: Amnesty International calls for respect for international humanitarian and human rights law as prospect for expanded armed conflict escalates
~ Canada: Let Gravely Ill Canadians Leave Northeast Syria
~ Dmitro Yarosh returns as adviser of Ukrainian Army commander
~ Twitter for the right: a look at Truth Social, Trump's ethically dubious social media platform
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Labor defence spokesman Brendan O'Connor on China and Ukraine
~ Do COVID boosters cause more or fewer side effects? How quickly does protection wane? Your questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter