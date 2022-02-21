Indigenous entrepreneurship may well be the driver of social innovation
By Alex Maritz, Professor of Entrepreneurship, La Trobe Business School, La Trobe University
Colin Jones, Associate Professor and Senior Academic Developer, University of Southern Queensland
Dennis Foley, Professor of Indigenous Research, University of Newcastle
Julie Andrews, Professor Indigenous Research & Convenor of Aboriginal Studies, La Trobe University
Indigenous people in Australia face incredible challenges when it comes to self-employment. Research shows shows supporting Indigenous entrepreneurship can be one way to address this.
- Monday, February 21, 2022