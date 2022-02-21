Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new exhibition explores invisible data, from facial algorithms to satellite tracking as a return to Country

By Kim Munro, Lecturer, University of South Australia
Share this article
Disinformation, algorithms, big data, care work, climate change, and cultural knowledge can all be invisible. This exhibition brings them to the light.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine crisis: Putin recognizes breakaway regions, Biden orders limited sanctions – 5 essential reads
~ Introduced species are animals too: why the debate over compassionate conservation is worth having
~ Indigenous entrepreneurship may well be the driver of social innovation
~ Colombia: Decriminalization of abortion is a triumph for human rights
~ How three biosphere reserves came together to effectively solve the problems of nature conservation
~ Global Voices seeks Project Writer for participatory research project
~ France urged to complete judicial probe into Marie Colvin and Rémi Ochlik’s deaths in Syria ten years ago
~ Ruby clouds and water behaving strangely – what we found when studying an exoplanet's dark side
~ The pandemic nearly killed theatre – the creative way it fought back could leave it stronger
~ Curious Kids: how do scientists read a person's DNA?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter