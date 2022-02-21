How good design can make aged care facilities feel more like home
By Rosemary Kennedy, Adjunct Professor of Architecture and Urban Design, Queensland University of Technology
Laurie Buys, Honorary Professor, The University of Queensland
The stark difference between an aged care “home” and a real home has been laid bare by the COVID pandemic.
Residential aged care buildings are often institutionally designed, even if they have the appearance of a hotel. Think long corridors, vast dining rooms, nursing stations and bland corporate furnishings.
These design choices support a model of care underpinned by cost efficiencies rather than real people’s rhythms of daily life.
So, how can we make aged care facilities feel more like home, while keeping them pandemic-safe?
…
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 21, 2022